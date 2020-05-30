Bar Refaeli Sizzles In A Plunging Nude Swimsuit In New Photos

The fomer 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' model wowed in her swimwear.

Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Bar Refaeli sizzled in a new upload shared to her Instagram account this week, showing her as she flaunted her fit and toned body in a nude swimsuit. The star flashed plenty of skin in the curve-hugging look in a hue which almost matched the color of her skin.

The post was shared on May 29 and was made up of two sizzling photos of the Israeli supermodel as she posed for the camera.

The first photo showed the mom of three standing in profile next to a swimming pool with both of her hands placed on her hips.

Bar turned her head to the left to show off her tan and her obvious natural beauty with her long, blond hair pulled up into a ponytail.

The star appeared to ditch the makeup and seemingly went barefaced for her pool day. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

As for her bathing suit, the model and TV host’s look was made up of a nude ribbed material with scalloped edges along both the top and bottom. It also plunged low at the chest and featured a lace-up design that was tied with a thick, white string.

The one-piece had thicker straps over both shoulders with the same scalloped edge.

In the second photo, Bar — who earlier showed off her bikini body in a string look in the swimming pool — let her hair down as she lay on her back.

The model, who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio prior to finding love with husband Adi Ezra, lay back on a gray sofa and rested her right hand on her head while she looked off into the distance. Her left hand was placed on her torso as she enjoyed some downtime next to a sunhat with a black ribbon band.

Bar’s latest swimwear upload has received over 33,800 likes and inspired hundreds of comments.

“Always beautiful,” one person said.

Another fan called the 34-year-old star “gorgeous” with three heart eye emoji.

“So pretty it hurts my brain,” another comment read with a heart eye emoji.

But this isn’t the only time recently that Bar has treated her fans to a good look at her swimwear.

It was just earlier this week that she wowed her followers once again with another set of sizzling snaps. That time, she showed plenty of skin in another ribbed number, an olive green bikini, as she lay back on a boat.