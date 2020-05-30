‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Vacations With New Boyfriend, Fans Question How She Can Travel Amid Pandemic

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, Gina Kirschenheiter, took to Instagram to showcase an outfit from her vacation with her new boyfriend, Travis Mullen. The reality star’s getaway was immediately questioned by fans wondering how the young mother was traveling with the current pandemic causing a large number of cases in California.

Allen Berezovsk / Getty Images

The post showed the Orange County reality star wearing a leather jacket and fedora with the ocean in the background. The caption read, “so happy to be having a little mini getaway.” The photo was taken at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Beach.

Fans were quick to like the star’s post. Many were commenting on the star’s outfit. One wrote “beautiful” while another offered more praise, “totally rockin’ this outfit.”

Others focussed on another part of the photo, the location of California. Some fans questioned how the reality star was able to stay at a hotel amid coronavirus concerns.

“How are you able to travel for leisure,” one fan asked the reality star.

“We’re still in lockdown in LA. Our cases are increasing daily. I’m surprised OC is loosening restrictions,” commented another.

The reality star did not respond to her fan’s comments. NBC Los Angeles reported that hotels planned on opening in Orange County before the Memorial Day weekend. So Gina and her boyfriend’s getaway wasn’t unsanctioned. The Ritz-Carlton Laguna, where the couple stayed, is located in the city of Dana Point, which is within Orange County.

Gina did slightly acknowledge the current pandemic in her post.

“Feels so good to even just be baby-stepping back into normality with you, babe,” the blonde reality star wrote.

Gina traveled with her new live-in boyfriend, Travis. The pair started dating after Gina divorced her husband, Matt Kirschenheiter. Gina split from her husband last year after cheating allegations surfaced. The divorce proceedings and aftermath were a key storyline for Gina’s previous season on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Gina and Matt share three kids, including Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 3, and Travis is dad to three children as well, including two daughters and a son, ages 8, 6, and 3

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gina was quoted as saying that the relationship with Travis was a positive one.

“I’m happy,” the star confirmed.

The current season of The Real Housewives of Orange County was on hiatus due to the current pandemic. The cast members have been shooting footage on their cell phones since production shut down. The women were spotted at Shannon Beador’s home just recently.