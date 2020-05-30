Donny Osmond Shows Off His ‘Man Cave’ As He Gives Update On His Busy Life In Utah

The singer is not slowing down as he works from home.

Donny Osmond is showing off his latest project. The 62-year-old singer has been keeping busy at home in Utah after years of headlining on the Vegas stage, and now he has a new place to store his stuff.

In a new photo posted to Instagram, Donny was pictured proudly standing in front of his brand new shed– or “man cave” as he calls it. The “Puppy Love” singer wore blue jeans and a black t-shirt as he posed with two workers who helped get his self-designed man cave ready for him. Donny’s custom storage structure featured beige siding, white shuttered windows, two doors, and a nice view of the Utah mountains.

In the caption to the post, Donny revealed that he plans to keep all of his tools in the shed, including gardening items. The star added that he has an orchard on his property that includes trees name after each of his grandchildren.

Donny added that he’s been having a “blast” keeping busy in the yard, but that’s not all he’s working on while spending an extended amount of time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The dad of five dished that he’s also working on his new album, which will mark the 62nd album in his long career.

The singer told fans that he goes from doing yard work to recording his album to pruning trees in his yard and to working on putting together his latest concert show.

Although he is thriving with all of this multi-tasking, Donny admitted that his wife Debbie isn’t on the same page. But while Debbie Osmond thinks her husband of 42 years needs to “slow down,” Donny told fans he needs to go get his workout in.

In comments to the post, followers reacted to Donny’s new space.

“A man cave!!!!!! I love it!!!!!” wrote Donny’s daughter-in-law, Melissa Osmond. “So fun dad!!! Mom needs a She Shed lol!!”

“‘She shed’… now THAT’S a great idea!” Donny replied.

“Awesome. Great work,” another fan added. “You should name a tree after each Osmond. You will need a bigger orchard!”

“You may be busy, but you look more relaxed than ever!” another follower wrote. “Nice shed!”

Other fans wrote that it was nice to see Donny keeping busy, and some noted that it was refreshing seeing him look “a little dirty” and “scuffed up” like their own husbands.

Just six months after the end of his 11-year Las Vegas residency with his sister Marie, Donny has been sharing plenty of photos of his new home life. Last month, the star posted Instagram photos after some neighborhood children paid tribute to his career with sidewalk chalk, and he recently shared a graduation message for a fan from his front yard.