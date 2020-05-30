Winnie Harlow Reads A Book In A Satin Bodysuit: ‘Are You Reading Anything During Quarantine?’

The Victoria's Secret model showed off her body with a book.

Winnie Harlow wowed her Instagram followers this week when she slipped into a satin bodysuit to read a book. The Victoria’s Secret model stunned in the two new shots she shared with her 7.7 million followers this week which showed her as she posed in the one-piece during an at-home “quarantine” photoshoot for Allure.

The gorgeous upload, which was posted to her account on May 29, showed Winnie as she lounged on a fluffy gray blanket as she held up a book with a red cover.

She put her tiny waist on display in her bodysuit, which was taken from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, called Skims. She tagged the brand’s official account in her upload.

The skintight one-piece was made up of a silky brown satin and plunged low at the chest to reveal her decolletage. It had thicker straps over both of her shoulders and was cut at the hips to reveal her toned legs.

Winnie rested on her side and bent her left leg underneath her as she flashed her smile and held the book up towards the camera with both hands.

The upload was actually made up of two photos of the former America’s Next Top Model star. The second showed her engrossed in the book as she laid down on her right side with both legs bent.

The 25-year-old supermodel — who recently showed off her dance skills in a skimpy and bold tiger-print bikini for a fun TikTok video — had her long, dark hair tied back into a ponytail.

In the caption, Winnie confirmed that the photos were taken for the fashion magazine and urged her followers to tell her what books they’ve read while at home amid the ongoing pandemic.

But while some of her followers did share their reading choices with the star, other fans were actually a little more focused on Winnie’s flawless body in the new photos. The comments section of the upload, which has received over 178,000 likes, was flooded with sweet messages for the star.

“You look gorgeous!” one comment read.

Another Instagram user also called Winnie “gorgeous” with three heart eye and a red heart emoji.

“Perfection,” a third person commented with a heart and fire symbol.

But this is far from the only time the supermodel has treated her fans to a look at her fit and toned body.

Earlier this month, the star gave fans a look at her fit bikini body and her rooftop when she slipped into a tiny baby pink triangle two-piece as she posed on the top of her house for a sky-high Instagram shoot. She kept things matching and paired her swimwear with chunky bright pink sneakers.