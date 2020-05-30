Tarsha Whitmore Snaps A Sexy Pic In Blue Lace Lingerie: ‘Love A Mirror Selfie’

Tarsha Whitmore kicked off the weekend with a sexy lingerie selfie that got fans talking for all the right reasons. The 19-year-old model slipped into a revealing lace two-piece from Lounge Underwear, snapping a sultry photo in the mirror. The half-body shot perfectly showcased her hourglass figure, treating her audience to an eyeful of cleavage and killer curves. Tarsha didn’t hesitate to share the flirty pic to social media, telling her Instagram followers that she loves taking mirror selfies.

The Aussie beauty posed against a simple white wall that didn’t divert any attention away from her sculpted frame, making her emerge as the focal point in the shot. The sole element of decor was a black glass filled with short-stem white roses, which rested on an alcove shelf behind her. Tarsha was wearing white sweat pants, which she coquettishly pulled down her hips to expose her panties. Her bronzed skin and flirty lingerie were the only splash of color in the picture, the curve-flaunting display giving fans plenty of reasons to stay glued to their screens.

The skimpy set was a gorgeous shade of cerulean blue that flattered Tarsha’s glowing tan. The ensemble comprised of a balconette bra that created a generous amount of décolletage and high-cut bottoms to show off her hips. Both pieces were crafted out of semi-sheer lace, which sported an elegant floral print that added chic to the look. The demi cups offered plenty of support thanks to their underwire design, and were adorned with a scalloped trim that emphasized the daring neckline. The same embellishment decorated the sides of her panties, which had a small triangular cutout in the front, flashing a bit of extra skin.

Tarsha only showed a glimpse of her bottoms by opting to keep her pants on. However, fans could notice the scooped waistline that fell far past her belly button, baring her flat tummy and leaving her navel piercing on display. The thin waistband appeared to be satin, as was the trim around the cheeky cutout and the single spaghetti shoulder strap visible in the photo. The other strap was concealed by her long, golden tresses, which brushed over her shoulder in loose waves.

Tarsha cut a seductive figure, cocking her hip to the side and teasing fans as she seemingly tugged on her pants. Her provocatively parted lips glistened under a coat of lip gloss, which was a dark-nude toned that brought out her highlighted cheeks. As usual, Tarsha kept her glam on the sophisticated side, rocking natural-looking eyeshadow in addition to sleek eyeliner and long lashes. She traded in her honey-colored mane for a lustrouous ash-blond wig, sending fans into a frenzy with the hot look.

“Blonde suits you so much, wow,” one person commented on the selfie, adding a raising-hands emoji.

“Obsessed with you blonde,” agreed another fan, leaving a heart-eyes emoji for the Australian bombshell.

The lingerie received plenty of appreciation from her followers as well, who also praised the model for her jaw-dropping physique. Compliments flooded the comments section, people telling Tarsha that she was an “absolute angel,” and looked “insane” and “so unreal.”

“Wow! Had to restart my phone,” quipped one Instagrammer.

“God damn you’re a smoke show [sic],” read another message, trailed by three fire emoji.

As of this writing, the post has been live for two hours and has already amassed more than 15,300 likes and close to 200 comments.