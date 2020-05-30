‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Joins ‘Stop Killing Us March,’ Demands ‘Justice For George Floyd’s Family’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams joined the “Stop Killing Us March” in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. The reality star was interviewed during the event, and her boss Andy Cohen took to his Instagram to share the video.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The march was held with a goal to end police brutality and was a direct result of the death of George Floyd. As The Inquisitr reported, the young man’s death garnered national attention after the video of his arrest surfaced online. Many advocacy groups and individuals began to demonstrate in Floyd’s hometown of Minneapolis.

Porsha took to the streets of Atlanta to protest while sporting two masks, saying in the television report that she is “just like anybody else.” Her purpose in protesting was to provide “a voice to the voiceless.”

“What is going on in black America is not ok,” Porsha said.

Porsha’s family has a long history of defending civil rights. Her grandfather was Hosea Williams, a pastor and civil rights leader who often worked with Martin Luther King, Jr. Williams’ work had such an impact that it earned him a spot on the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, per the National Park Service site.

“We want justice for George Floyd’s family,” Porsha exclaimed.

The reality star went on to state that although one cop has been arrested, protesters were intent on seeing the other officers involved arrested as well. As The Inquisitr reported, Minneapolis Police Officer Derrick Chauvin was arrested on Friday. The officer was seen in a video with his knee on the neck of George Floyd for over seven minutes, an action that allegedly led to the man’s death. Four officers total were at the scene. Two other officers, identified as Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, also helped restrain Floyd while a third officer, Tou Thao, reportedly watched from nearby.

Porsha expressed in the interview that while she was happy that Chauvin had been arrested, she wanted all of the involved officers detained. Her words didn’t stop there. Porsha wanted the officers to be “charged with murder” and insisted that the protesters were going to keep going until “it is done.”

Fans were quick to praise the star’s actions, and many responded to Andy’s post with admiration. The video garnered over 300,000 likes in a short time and thousands of comments.

“YASSSSSS Porsha,” one supporter wrote.

“She is queen,” wrote another fan.

Followers also commented on how much the star’s words moved them. Several wrote that they had “goosebumps” after watching the video clip.