‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Joins ‘Stop Killing Us March,’ Demands ‘Justice For George Floyd’s Family’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, joined the “Stop Killing Us March” in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. The reality star was interviewed during the event, and her boss Andy Cohen took to his Instagram to share the video.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The march was held to end police brutality and came from the events involving George Floyd. As Inquisitr reported, the young man’s death garnered national attention after the video surfaced online. Many advocacy groups and individuals began to protest in George’s hometown of Minneapolis.

Porsha took to the streets of Atlanta to protest while sporting two masks and said in the television report that she is “just like anybody else.” Her purpose in protesting was to provide “a voice to the voiceless.”

“What is going on in black America is not ok,” Porsha said.

Porsha’s family has a long history of defending civil rights. Her grandfather was Hosea Williams, a Reverend and civil rights leader who often worked with Martin Luther King Jr. The Reverand’s work was so profound, and it earned him a spot on the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site.

“We want justice for George Floyd’s family,” Porsha exclaimed.

The reality star went on to state that although one cop has been arrested, they were intent on having the other officers arrested as well. As Inquisitr reported, Minneapolis Police Officer Derrick Chauvin was arrested on Friday. The officer was seen in a video with his knee on the neck of George Floyd for over seven minutes, an action that allegedly led to the man’s death. Four officers total were at the scene. Two other officers, identified as Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, also helped restrain Floyd while a third officer, Tou Thao, reportedly watched from nearby.

Porsha expressed on the report that while she was happy that Officer Chauvin was arrested, she wanted all of the involved officers detained. Her words didn’t stop there. Porsha wanted the officers to be “charged with murder,” and insisted that the protesters were going to keep going until “it is done.”

Fans were quick to praise the star's actions. Many were responding to Andy's video with admiration. The video gathered over 300,000 likes in a short time and thousands of comments.

