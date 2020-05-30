Lauren Simpson Flaunts Sculpted Figure In Thong & Reveals What She Eats In A Typical Day

Fitness model Lauren Simpson posted a selfie to social media site Instagram on Friday, May 29, that featured her in a thong. Lauren also filmed and snapped photos of her meals during a typical day to show her 1.9 million followers what she eats while living a high-fitness lifestyle.

In the selfie, Lauren stood in front of a mirror in a room with a white dog, white cabinets, and a white board making up the background of the frame. She wore a light-gray cropped sweatshirt that featured long sleeves and a hood and left a strip of her chiseled tummy on display. Lauren chose to forgo pants on her lower half, opting for a tiny black thong that dipped low on her pelvis. Viewers got an eyeful of the model’s sculpted backside and legs.

The fitness trainer completed the outfit with a pair of gray ankle socks. She wore her long, platinum blond locks pulled back into a ponytail and pinned back the loose strands with a bobby pin. She also appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, eye shadow, and pink glossy lips.

In the following slide, Lauren posted a short video clip of a typical breakfast — salted caramel blueberry pancakes. She then posted a photo of rice paper rolls that she eats for a late morning snack and followed up with a snap of her turkey salad for lunch. A variety of items could be seen in the next slide, which pictured the model’s second snack of the day and included a protein bar, apple, and baked snap pea crisps.

For dinner, she posted a photo of beef mince with mixed stir fry veggies. In the caption, she explained that she used soy sauce, hoisin sauce, ginger, and chilli to cook the veggies. Dessert was decaf coffee with English toffee flavoring and ice cream. In the final slide, Lauren posted a snap of packets of powdered chocolate and collagen coffee.

In the caption of the post, Lauren told her followers that she’s not trying to lose weight, doesn’t track her calories, eats mindfully, doesn’t know how much she weighs or her body fat percentage, and doesn’t restrict food groups or certain types of foods in general. At the end of the caption, Lauren wrote that her meal diary shows it’s possible to eat a diverse range of foods and still stay in shape.

Many of the fitness model’s followers enjoyed her latest post, leaving several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first day.