Cassie Randolph Reportedly Tried To End Relationship With Colton Underwood ‘A Few Times’ Before Breakup

'The Bachelor' couple's split didn't surprise those in their circle.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s split is “not surprising” to people in their inner circle. The Bachelor star and his girlfriend of nearly two years officially announced their breakup in separate social media posts, but insiders say Cassie tried to end things with Colton “a few times” before.

An insider told E! News that Colton and Cassie settled into more of a friendship than a “hot romance,” and that they weren’t on the same page regarding a future together.

“Cassie was just not as ready for the settled-down life Colton wants right now and she tried to end it a few times,” the source revealed.

While other conversations about breaking up didn’t “stick,” the coronavirus pandemic quarantine was the nail in the coffin for the couple.

During their time quarantining together at Cassie’s parent’s California home — where the Randolph family took care of the Colton as he recovered from COVID-19 — the former Bachelor star and his girlfriend realized “they’re probably better off as friends.”

Another source noted that Cassie was the one to “initiate the conversation,” which took place about a month ago. Colton was reportedly “upset” by Cassie’s decision to end their relationship.

The sources reiterated that Colton and Cassie plan keep each other in their lives as “good friends” even though they have no future as a couple. The Bachelor star has since been spending time with his family in Colorado after leaving Cassie’s family’s Huntington Beach home last month.

Fans had suspected something was amiss after Colton returned home to Colorado and weeks passed without any mention of Cassie on social media.

In comments on Cassie’s Instagram post about the breakup, some fans placed blame on the aspiring speech therapist for being too into her own “world” and not making an effort to spend time with Colton’s friends and family.

“She wasn’t in Colorado a lot. He was always in Cali… I felt bad for him,” one fan wrote.

On Colton’s Instagram page, fans were even more harsh as they told the former NFL player that his ex “just wanted to be famous.”

“Cassie always had one foot in and one foot out the door,” one follower wrote to Colton. “Even when you were on the Bachelor, she was leaving. You had to literally chase after her. You’ve always had to fight to be with her. …You deserve so much better. ”

Bachelor fans know of at least one of the couple’s past breakups. Colton previously revealed that he and Cassie took a break in their relationship last summer after realizing they had “communication” issues.