Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Works Out In Black Sports Bra & Shorts

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to popular social media platform Instagram on Friday, May 29, to post a quick workout video. The short clip was accompanied by a series of tips and pointers on the trainer’s new SWEAT challenge.
The Australian native wore a black sports bra with a low scoop neck that left plenty of skin on her upper body exposed and showed off her sculpted arms, back, and abdomen. She paired the top with black gym shorts that rose to just under her belly button and extended to the tops of her thighs, leaving the length of her lean legs on display.
Kayla completed the outfit with a pair of white Nike sneakers, a silver exercise watch, and a thin necklace. She wore her long, dark tresses pulled up into a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face as she worked out and appeared to have added a touch of black mascara and lip gloss.
In the video, Kayla blasted through a number of exercises, using a black exercise mat for equipment and carrying out the workout in an indoor space. She began with placing her body in a plank position and bringing one knee in towards the opposite elbow and then extending it back out. She followed this exercise with side plank crunches to work her obliques and then a series of bicycle crunches. The last two exercises that Kayla demonstrated were a move that involved laying on her back and lifting her backside up towards the ceiling with her legs extended and another variation on the plank.
View this post on Instagram
Have you set your @SWEAT challenge goals? Have you got a plan or schedule to help you stay on track during the challenge? ⠀⠀⠀ Before the challenge begins, I want you to set start planning out how the challenge will be fitting into your everyday routine. To help with this, we have a monthly planner in the @SWEAT app that allows you to book in your daily sessions in advance. If you are time poor or your plans change for the day we also have NEW and EXCLUSIVE 15 minute express workouts that can be done anytime, anywhere! This is how I’m planning my week during the challenge: ⠀⠀⠀ ✅ MONDAY: Resistance session (Legs) ✅ TUESDAY: LISS ✅ WEDNESDAY: Upper Body ✅ THURSDAY: LISS ✅ FRIDAY: Full Body ✅ SATURDAY: Abs and Cardio ✅ SUNDAY: Rest and Recovery ⠀⠀⠀ Before starting the challenge you’ll have the opportunity to choose from no equipment or minimal equipment (chair, skipping rope or dumbbells) programs. You can also choose what level of difficulty your program should be based on your current fitness level. ⠀⠀⠀ Have you planned your @SWEAT challenge weekly routine yet? ⠀⠀⠀ Download the @SWEAT app and sign up today! By signing up you will also receive a FREE three month premium subscription to @myfitnesspal. ???? ⠀⠀⠀ www.kaylaitsines.com/SWEATchallenge ⠀⠀⠀ #SWEATChallenge #BBGathome #SWEATathome
In the caption of the post, Kayla wrote about her new SWEAT challenge, starting in June. She asked her fans if they had a schedule or plan yet to stay on track during the challenge and gave an example of her plan for a typical week. Those who participate in the challenge will be able to choose from no equipment or minimal equipment programs while also adjusting the difficulty level to their needs.
Kayla’s post earned nearly 20,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first day. Many of the fitness trainer’s followers commented on the new workout challenge and asked her questions pertaining to their own fitness experiences.
“So excited for this challenge,” one Instagram user commented.
“Is the SWEAT challenge additional workouts you should do while also doing your normal program? I haven’t done a SWEAT before but I’m so excited!!,” another follower wrote.
“Amazing workout!,” yet one more fan chimed in.