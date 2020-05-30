Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Works Out In Black Sports Bra & Shorts

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to popular social media platform Instagram on Friday, May 29, to post a quick workout video. The short clip was accompanied by a series of tips and pointers on the trainer’s new SWEAT challenge.

The Australian native wore a black sports bra with a low scoop neck that left plenty of skin on her upper body exposed and showed off her sculpted arms, back, and abdomen. She paired the top with black gym shorts that rose to just under her belly button and extended to the tops of her thighs, leaving the length of her lean legs on display.

Kayla completed the outfit with a pair of white Nike sneakers, a silver exercise watch, and a thin necklace. She wore her long, dark tresses pulled up into a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face as she worked out and appeared to have added a touch of black mascara and lip gloss.

In the video, Kayla blasted through a number of exercises, using a black exercise mat for equipment and carrying out the workout in an indoor space. She began with placing her body in a plank position and bringing one knee in towards the opposite elbow and then extending it back out. She followed this exercise with side plank crunches to work her obliques and then a series of bicycle crunches. The last two exercises that Kayla demonstrated were a move that involved laying on her back and lifting her backside up towards the ceiling with her legs extended and another variation on the plank.

In the caption of the post, Kayla wrote about her new SWEAT challenge, starting in June. She asked her fans if they had a schedule or plan yet to stay on track during the challenge and gave an example of her plan for a typical week. Those who participate in the challenge will be able to choose from no equipment or minimal equipment programs while also adjusting the difficulty level to their needs.

Kayla’s post earned nearly 20,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first day. Many of the fitness trainer’s followers commented on the new workout challenge and asked her questions pertaining to their own fitness experiences.

“So excited for this challenge,” one Instagram user commented.

“Is the SWEAT challenge additional workouts you should do while also doing your normal program? I haven’t done a SWEAT before but I’m so excited!!,” another follower wrote.

“Amazing workout!,” yet one more fan chimed in.