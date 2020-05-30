Barstool President Dave Portnoy’s Donation To NFL Auction Denied, Calls NFL Commissioner A ‘Coward’

Barstool Sports El Presidente, Dave Portnoy, took to Instagram on Friday and announced that the NFL would not be accepting his donation to their auction. Portnoy had placed the highest bid and won an NFL charity auction where he would watch a Monday Night Football game with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The auction, held during the NFL draft in April, was set to benefit COVID-19 relief.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Portnoy held one of his “emergency press conferences” and announced the news as he read the reasons for the denial. The league sent an email to Portnoy, which outlined his past indiscretions involving the NFL. Portnoy had been a vocal critic of the organization.

The incidents on the report included several clashes Portnoy had with NFL security, including one episode in 2019 where Portnoy was kicked out of a Super Bowl media night. Page Six reported Portnoy had snuck into the event and was later arrested for criminal trespassing. Barstool had been banned from all NFL events since 2015.

The denial also referenced an incident when Barstool posted an inappropriate photo of a player’s two-year-old son. Portnoy laughed the reason off in his video.

“Me and Tom Brady are like this,” Portnoy said as he gestured two fingers twisted together.

“Get a f*cking sense of humor,” Portnoy continued.

“He was the highest bidder, but the bid was contingent upon a background check. So he consented to the background check, and it came back, and he heard from the NFL today that he did not pass the background check. He will not be the winner,” NFL VP of Communications Brian McCarthy told Sports Business Daily.

Portnoy wasn’t at all surprised at the NFL’s decision.

“We knew it was gonna happen,” Portnoy said in his video.

Still, the Barstool founder was not happy and called Goodell a “coward” and a “mega coward” who had “no self-awareness.” Portnoy couldn’t understand why the situation even happened in the first place.

“Don’t let me win it,” Portnoy exclaimed.

El Presidente stated that he should not have been able to win it in the first place if the organization was so concerned about his background. Previous incidents with Portnoy and the NFL should not have been a surprise to the NFL. He noted that the organization had an extensive “file” on him.

The NFL informed Portnoy that his credit card wouldn’t be charged and that instead, the organization would donate the amount of the winning bid to six non-profits.