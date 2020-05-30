Bethany Lily April Exudes Sultry Vibes In Green Lacy Bodysuit

Bethany Lily April shared a new video with her Instagram followers yesterday, and the model exuded tons of sultry vibes throughout the clip. And it was unlike most of her posts, as she was joined by her photographer and friend, Fiona.

The beauty stood on the left side of the frame and her friend was beside her. Behind the duo was a floor-length mirror that offered a view of the model’s ensemble from the side.

Bethany’s green bodysuit had lacy accents throughout with short sleeves, a low neckline, and a thong-cut in the back that left her derrière bare. She wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle with her locks mostly brushed behind her shoulders. Her makeup application appeared very minimal, as she seemingly wore a little bit of mascara and glossy light pink lipstick.

Fiona also wore her hair down and sported a sheer, white bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

The clip began with Bethany smiling as she gazed at the camera. Fiona made a kissy face before turning towards Bethany and grabbed pieces of her hair and fluffed her locks. The blonde parted her lips in a coy manner as her friend played with her hair. Fiona then gave Bethany a quick hug before the clip ended.

The update has been viewed over 152,100 times so far, and her supporters took full advantage of the comments section to send their love.

“@bethanylilyapril U can literally wear any outfit and can absolutely slay in it like a true BO$$ LADY,” declared an enthusiastic follower.

Others focused on Fiona’s role, and this was possibly the first time that Bethany revealed the identity of her photographer to her Instagram fans.

“You can thank her from me for taking pictures of you really beautiful and perfect,” wrote a second admirer.

“She’s a lucky woman, I’d love to have her job,” expressed a third social media user.

“You both looking beautiful. I’d love to be in a picture with you,” noted a supporter.

Bethany’s fans have come to expect a steady stream of sizzling updates, and yesterday, she delivered with a new lingerie pic. She posed on her bed on her knees and rocked a purple set that mixed lace with sheer mesh. The color popped against her fair complexion and she smiled with her lips closed. Her hair was down in a heavy side part and she sported a matching makeup application that seemed to include pink eyeshadow, mascara, and glossy lipstick.