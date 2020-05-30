’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Usman Umar And Lisa Hamme Prepare For Wedding Day

Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme are getting ready to walk down the aisle on this season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

In a sneak peek for the Sunday, May 31 episode, the couple is seen waking up together in bed the morning after Umar finally proposed in person. After the couple’s proposal, they met with Umar’s brothers to discuss the upcoming nuptials, but the pair just could not control their bickering and ended up getting into an explosive fight in front of the two men. Despite the drama, the pair still spent the night together and woke up excited about the day ahead. Hamme expressed her joy to the show’s cameras but also took a moment to recap the evening before.

“Last night, Usman and I got into a huge fight in front of both of his brothers,” Hamme said. “I do feel bad, but him and I talked about it and we’re not going to throw away because we had an argument or two.”

As the clip continued, the two began getting ready for their wedding day. During his own confessional with the show’s producers, Umar said he was ready to take the next step in his relationship with Hamme despite the disapproval of his family.

“Even though she embarrassed me in front of my elders, I still want to marry Lisa because I love her so very much,” he said.

“Even though my brothers, Faruq and Muhammed, they are not happy with her, I’m very, very happy at this moment. And I’m just imagining how my life is going to be in America.”

The duo met on social media and Hamme flew to Nigeria to marry the man of her dreams. Throughout the season, they’ve gotten into a number of arguments, but have always managed to overcome their issues.

After the show wrapped, the couple remained together and will be celebrating their first anniversary later this year. Hamme said her husband has not yet made it to the United States because of visa restrictions, but she will be heading back to Nigeria soon. While the couple seems to be doing well, Hamme recently received quite a bit of backlash after it was revealed that she called Umar the N-word during an argument, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Hamme said she has been receiving hate mail and death threats, but she hopes the situation will blow over soon. She also said her husband has since forgiven her for the incident and that people are just jealous of the relationship they’ve created.