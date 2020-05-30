Arianny Celeste Flaunts Toned Bod In New Photo Series From ‘Somewhere In The Desert’

Arianny Celeste shared an especially steamy photo on May 28 to her Instagram page, and she followed it up with a new three-part picture series. She showcased her toned figure in the first snap, and vaguely noted in the geotag that she was “somewhere in the desert.” Notably, all of the snaps were in black-and-white.

The UFC ring girl kicked it off with a photo of herself standing facing the camera straight-on as she placed her hands on the top of her head. She tilted her head slightly to the right and closed her eyes as she soaked up the rays.

Her outfit included a black cowboy hat, a crop top or sports bra with a straight neckline, and a pair of tiny booty shorts. In addition to her toned arms and legs, her flat abs were hard to miss. Furthermore, she accessorized with multiple necklaces of varying lengths.

Arianny wore her hair down and her makeup application seemed to include shimmery eyeshadow, gloss lipstick, and some blush.

Behind her were many plants and cacti.

The next two snaps were similar, and the model was photographed from the back as she walked down a sidewalk. She wore a large jacket with tassels, and sported a matching pair of boots.

The tags revealed that the photographer was Maximillian Menacher, the stylist was Angelique from @whitemonkeystyle, and the makeup artist was Jessica J from @coloursbycuriel.

The set has been liked over 14,300 times and the comments section was packed with a variety of compliments for Arianny. In addition to the usual messages regarding her looks, others focused on the artistic nature of the photos.

“Love the black and white! Looking flawless,” raved an admirer.

“Love your creativity @ariannyceleste,” wrote a second devotee.

“You are absolutely sublime my baby of love i love you i love you i love you with all my heart,” gushed a third follower.

Others focused on the geotag.

“‘Somewhere in the desert’ do you have speed limits in the deserts?” wondered a curious fan.

The sensation posted another photo a couple of days ago to her Instagram, that time partially wearing a swimsuit at an outdoor shower. Her chest was bare, and she glanced over her shoulder with a pout on her face. Her sideboob was exposed and so was her derrière. The model wore her hair slicked back behind her and the geotag revealed that she was at the Sparrow Valley Retreat. This update was also popular, and it received over 62,400 likes.