Kate Bock Flaunts Toned Bod In White Bikini In Ohio

Kate Bock took to her Instagram page yesterday to share a two-part update that caught the attention of thousands of her followers. There was a photo and a video, and in the former, the model lounged outside in a white bikini and showcased her toned body.

The outdoor lounge chair that she sat on was extra large with a light wooden base with wheels. She leaned back on white cushions and held a can of Poppi in her right hand and a glass of a skinny margarita in her left hand.

Her bikini had a simple cut, and her top had a straight neckline and her bottoms had a low waistline. Her flat abs and slender legs were on full show.

She wore her hair down in a middle part, and brushed her wavy locks in front of her shoulders. She glanced to her right with a smile on her face with her lips closed, and if she wore any makeup, it was hard to tell in the photo. She accessorized her look with a choker-style necklace and a ring.

Behind her was a well-manicured lawn with bright green trees further beyond that. The geotag noted that she was in Cleveland, Ohio.

The second part of the update was a video of all of the ingredients she used for the margarita. In the caption, Kate revealed that the whole video was available via her Instagram stories.

So far, the update has been liked over 9,200 times and her admirers left their numerous compliments in the comments section.

“Going to try! Thanks!! Side note…who makes your bathing suit? Love!” exclaimed a follower.

“You have been so great with all your sharing over the past few months! Thanks for being so open!” wrote a second devotee.

Others talked about the drink.

“I am HERE for bartender Kate,” gushed a third social media user.

“Love this recipe! I’ve been making my margaritas with Perrier lime for a few weeks but will give poppi a shot next go round d [sic],” noted another supporter.

In addition, Kate posted another bikini snap yesterday, that time posing in the water as she hung onto the side of a red boat. She was mostly submerged in the water save for her face and knees as she leaned back and threw her head back. Her white bikini was small and allowed her to show off her cleavage, and the shot was taken on a sunny day. Her skin glowed in the light and looked flawless.