Kim French Shares Incredible Body Transformation In Before-And-After Photos On Instagram

British fitness trainer Kim French showed her Instagram followers how her dedication to exercise has transformed her body via the latest post on her Instagram page. In a side-by-side composite image, Kim shared two photos of herself. In the older snapshot, Kim wore a curve-hugging sparkly black dress and posed with a male companion who stood behind her. Her figure was noticeably fuller in the photo, particularly around her midsection.

The more recent photo showed Kim with the chiseled physique that her fans have come to know her for. She sported a floral sports bra and white shorts and tugged at both to expose even more of her sculpted abs. The outfit also flaunted the muscle definition in her legs and specifically her quadriceps.

In her caption, Kim hinted that the older photo had been taken after the birth of her second child. She wrote about feeling that she’d have to “accept” the way that she looked at the time. Kim shared that she later changed her attitude towards fitness and encouraged her fans to do the same, especially if they felt discouraged regarding their goals.

The post has been liked close to 30,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 700 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, some fans called Kim an inspiration.

“Damn girl!!! You are my fave Instagram workout posts to watch!” one person wrote. “I used to weigh 295 pounds, after I had 4 kids, worth it those girls are my world….but today 145…yep! Don’t ever settle!”

“Thank you for the inspiration, stay real, that sets you apart,” another added before including a red heart emoji to their comment.

“You’re such a great motivator, role model – all around AH-MAZING!” a third supporter commented.

“So incredible! You seriously amaze me every single time a transformation is posted,” a fourth commenter gushed.

Kim regularly shares exercise demonstrations on her Instagram page. In a previous post, she trained her lower body with a circuit that included triple paused squats, banded pulsing kickbacks, banded single-leg kneeling squats, banded jump squats, banded glute bridge abductions, and banded monster walks.

“This circuit was actually very tough,” she wrote before adding a smiling emoji to the caption. “All you need is your bodyweight & bands. If you want to add more intensity then use a weight too!”

The post has been liked more than 25,000 times, as of this writing and more than 630 Instagram users have commented on it.