Kenya Moore Says ‘RHOA’ Needs A ‘Shake-Up’ For Its Season 13 Cast

Kenya Moore believes that The Real Housewives of Atlanta is in dire need of new cast members.

The former Miss USA winner recently chatted with Hollywood Life and spoke about what she would like to see for RHOA in Season 13. Moore, who has been with the series since Season 5, admitted to the outlet that the show’s cast needs a revamp. Her current co-stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille have all appeared on the show for several seasons. Even the cast’s friends, Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam have been on the series for multiple years. Many of the stars even became household names due to the show, and their fans look forward to seeing them each year. During her interview, Moore said that while the women are admired by their fans, the show shouldn’t get too comfortable with its current stars.

“I think that we need fresh faces,” Moore said. “I think [with] all of the franchises, what keeps them interesting is that you have new people, so I think that we definitely need some new people.”

Although Moore didn’t name any names, she has said that her nemesis, Leakes, should end her run on RHOA. Leakes is currently the show’s only original cast member, but Moore believes she needs to leave the show to deal with any personal issues she might have. During Season 12, Leakes had confrontations with Moore, Burruss, Bailey and Marcille on separate occasions.

Another person Moore would also have a problem with on the show is Yovanna Momplaisir. As viewers of RHOA‘s reunion will know, Momplaisir was to blame for the “SnakeGate” drama that occurred this season. While Momplaisir used the special to apologize for her actions, Moore thinks she wouldn’t be a good fit, even though she’s reportedly in talks of joining the cast.

“I don’t think she would be anything full-time other than full-time of BS,” Moore said of Momplaisir. I’m kind of over her and the situation and to see that she was plotting to dig up.”

Bravo has been known for its Real Housewives toss-ups through the years. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills added actress Garcelle Beauvais for its 10th season. Beauvais’ appearance on the show was groundbreaking for the franchise, as she is the first black housewife to appear on the show, per Bustle. Other franchises, like The Real Housewives of New York has also had historic moments, including several of its main cast members making their exits in Season 5.