Washington State Wrestling Coach Fired For Making An Inflammatory Post About George Floyd

Dave Hollenbeck, a high school wrestling coach from Washington state has been fired after sharing an inflammatory post about George Floyd in a post shared on his Facebook page, NBC News reported on Friday evening.

The coach worked at Bethel High School in Spanaway, which is located approximately 45 miles away from Seattle. He shared an image of himself lying on the floor, while an unnamed person kneeled on his neck.

The position was similar to what photos showed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin doing to Floyd after arresting and handcuffing him. Chauvin allegedly maintained his position on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes amid his cries that he could not breathe.

“Not dead yet I’m doing this for… police officers the media is a race baiting machine and I’m tired of it I’m going to speak out every time if you don’t like that I’m sorry but I love All people.. Wake up America,” Hollenbeck captioned his picture.

Hollenback spoke with NBC News in an interview and confirmed that he had indeed written the caption after people shared screenshots of it on social media.

He defended his post, claiming that there was “no racist intent” behind it, but he was trying to defend police officers because he knows how challenging it is “for them to do their job safely.”

The former coach claimed he has 20 years of wrestling experience and the reason he shared the image was to demonstrate that the technique the officer was using on Floyd could not have killed him.

“I was sticking up for the cops that the technique is sound if done correct.”

After being fired, Hollenbeck returned to his Facebook page to post a series of videos to explain why he shared the photo and how he was feeling about being fired.

According to Hollenbeck, he was actually fired from two different jobs but felt the “freest” he had “ever been.”

“And that’s because I don’t answer to anyone anymore. I answer to me.”

He also confessed that some of the interviews he had done were edited to make him look bad and misrepresenting his intentions. Hollenbeck further asserted that had been harassed, claiming that one of his former co-workers had threatened to “expose” him for once portraying a Nazi in a wrestling competition in 2007 if he did not leave his job.

He denied being a Nazi and also claimed his tattoos were not Nazi tattoos.

Toward the end of the videos, he further expressed that he was not a racist, but defended his decision to post the photograph, saying he was trying to prove that the technique used by Chauvin could not kill a man in “an entertaining way.”

The school district’s spokesperson, Douglas Boyles, issued a statement on the first-year coach’s firing.

“His behavior was not consistent with our equity initiatives and nondiscrimination policies,” said Boyles.