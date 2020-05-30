Laci Kay Somers Shows Off Cleavage In Barely-There Swimsuit After A Pole Class

Laci Kay Somers has been busy promoting her OnlyFans account on her Instagram feed as of late, and she continued to do so with her most recent share from today. She posted a selfie video of herself in a revealing swimsuit as she noted in the caption that she had just wrapped up a pole dancing class.

Her skimpy one-piece arguably stole the show as it allowed her to showcase her curvy figure. It was a light bright blue tone with red trim, and featured a dramatic plunge neckline that extended all the way down to her lower midriff. A front tie accent embellished her toned abs and her cleavage and sideboob were on full show. In addition, the tiny cut at the bottom left her hips bare, and she opted to go barefoot.

The model wore her hair down and her long locks with luxurious curls were brushed around one shoulder. Her makeup application apparently included dark mascara, light eyeshadow, and glossy lipstick.

The video was shot at the pole studio and Laci glanced down at her phone screen as she played with her hair and walked seductively towards the mirror. Eventually, she was so close to the mirror that her face was cropped out and her figure was front and center.

Throughout the video, there were floating heart graphics that added another level of flirty vibes. Behind her was a pole and there were personal belongings scattered on the side of the studio.

The clip is proving to be very popular, and it’s been viewed over 71,600 times in the first hour since it was posted. Laci’s fans had plenty of compliments for her in the comments section.

“My gorgeous blonde goddess,” wrote a social media user.

“You are so beautiful and exciting,” gushed a second follower.

“@lacikaysomers You are looking super hot in that outfit of yours! Love you!” exclaimed a third supporter.

“You are perfect baby flawless drone [sic] head to toes most beautiful woman in the universe no joke,” raved a fourth admirer.

In addition, the stunner took to Instagram five days ago to share another update, that time a three-part photo series of herself in another revealing outfit. She rocked a white t-shirt that she folded in such a way to leave her underboob showing, and a pair of thong bikini bottoms with thin stripes. Laci posed in a car and struck a few different poses as she wore her hair down and seemingly wore pink eyeshadow and matching, glossy lipstick.