Kaley Cuoco Rejoices As She And Karl Cook Eat At A Restaurant ‘For The First Time In Months’

Kaley was so happy that she hugged a flag.

Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband, Karl Cook, went out to eat at a restaurant after spending months self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kaley said that she found the experience revitalizing, and the joy she felt was evident on her face as she and Karl posed for a photo at their table.

According to The Big Bang Theory star, the eatery she and Karl decided to dine at was located somewhere in Ventura County. Kaley described their outing “as one of the best nights.” In the snapshot that she shared with her 6 million followers, she and Karl were laughing. Karl had his head on Kaley’s shoulder.

Kaley was dressed casually in a black-and-white striped T-shirt and blue jeans. The actress accessorized her outfit with a pair of stud earrings, a bracelet on each wrist, and a silver ball chain necklace with a starburst pendant. She had her blond hair pulled up in a messy bun, and it looked like she was wearing little or no makeup.

As for Karl, he wore a blue plaid shirt. His chin-length blond hair was down, and he was sporting a significant amount of facial scruff.

The couple was seated outside on a patio with other diners who appeared to be spaced far apart in an effort to practice social distancing. A waiter wearing a mask and gloves could be seen walking behind Kaley.

In the caption of her post, Kaley wrote about how nice it was to experience some level of “normalcy.”

A series of videos that Kaley uploaded to her Instagram stories showed even more of her joy. They were filmed outside the restaurant, where she and Karl were joined by her parents and her sister, Briana. Kaley was so happy about being out that she hugged a pink flag with the eatery’s name on it.

“I don’t want to leave!” Kaley said. “I love it.”

Kaley also did a little dance as she celebrated the restaurant being open.

“I want to eat here all the time,” she declared.

In her excitement, a laughing Kaley tripped on the curb and almost took a spill. This prompted her dad to jokingly inform Karl that there was “a hospital almost two weeks from here.” In her videos, Kaley wore a face mask pulled down below her chin.

Most of Kaley’s followers supported her decision to go out and enjoy some time with her family.

“You look GENUINELY happy! Enjoy! We all need that heartfelt pick me up!” read one response to her post.

“Amen to change,” wrote another fan.

“Sitting at a table that is not yours. Epic! Glad you enjoyed,” a third commenter wrote.

Kaley has been keeping her fans entertained with almost-daily updates on what her months at home have been like. She did a morning show interview in a bathrobe, conquered the koala challenge, and even decided to expand her furry family by adopting a rescue dog named Dumpy.