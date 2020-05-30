Jessica Sunok Stuns In A Leopard-Print Swimsuit: ‘He Knows Who I Belong Too’

American model Jessica Sunok shared a sultry pic of herself in a leopard-print swimsuit to her Instagram page on Friday afternoon. Her 591,800 followers went wild over the snap.

In the photo, the stunner could be seen sporting a sexy one-piece that revealed a subtle amount of underboob along with her abundant cleavage. Not only did her swimsuit have a plunging neckline, but the large middle cutout showcased her chiseled abs. The bottom of her bathing suit was high-cut, revealing her curvy hips, thick thighs, and toned legs.

She did not indicate her exact location but it looked like a cozy outdoor area. Jessica opted to pose playfully for her photograph. She sat on the edge of a stone wall with her legs dangling out of the frame, and her hands laid flat by her sides. It appeared like she may have been sitting in front of a gentle waterfall as a small pool of water was visible behind her. A tall bamboo plant was situated to her opposing side.

Jessica appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup in the photo, including winged eyeliner and mascara. She looked to be wearing pink blush to tinge the apples of her cheeks. It also seemed like she had carefully sculpted her eyebrows and filled in her full lips with pink lipstick.

Her shiny dark mane tumbled over her left shoulder, and her locks fell across her chest. She accessorized with a simple pair of earrings.

Her loyal fan base seemed to appreciate the pic as it racked up almost 200 comments and over 15,400 likes, including by Mary Bellavita. Several of her famous colleagues also commented on the image, such as Toochi Kash, Ashley Vee, Jenna Shea, and Young Lyxx.

Some of the model’s fans chose to use emoji to express their feelings about her latest share rather than write out their thoughts.

“Yes baby! You only belong to me haha,” teased one fan, adding a kissy-face emoji to their remark.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” gushed another, trailing their message with several adoring emoji.

“Why this girl is so beautiful that girl is my crush,” chimed in a third person, emphasizing their point with multiple flame emoji.

“Why are you so cute?!” asked a fourth Instagrammer.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Jessica had rocked a skimpy black bikini while relaxing on a white leather couch. Her peachy behind was on display in the image, that post drummed up over 26,300 likes.