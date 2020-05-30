Gwen Singer Looks Hotter Than Ever In A See-Through Black Teddy On Instagram

Gwen Singer left very little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram upload on Friday night. The sexy model flashed her curves while revealing to her fans in the caption of the post that she is very happy with the current state of her life.

In the stunning snap, Gwen looked hotter than ever as she rocked a see-through black lace teddy. The skimpy lingerie boasted thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also clung tightly to her ample bust and tiny waist.

The outfit featured open sides held together with straps and a high cut on her curvy hips. The sheer material allowed fans to see her bare chest and flat tummy underneath. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with diamond earrings and a silver chain and pendant around her neck.

Gwen posed in an open room with a piano in the background. She sat with her legs together as she turned her head away from the camera and wore a seductive expression on her face. She had both of her hands in her hair and closed her eyes.

Gwen wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the brunette locks in loose curls that fell down her back and brushed over the top of her shoulder. She lifted her bangs off of her face with her fingers.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She appeared to accentuate her facial features with heavy pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with soft pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Gwen’s more than 1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the pic by clicking the like button more than 15,000 times within the first four hours after it was uploaded to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 250 messages during that time.

“Girl you’re too much,” one follower declared.

“You bring way too much joy with your posts! Glad to hear you are happy with your life!” remarked another.

“Woooooweeeee lost for words,” a third social media user gushed.

“Well you almost killed me,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently delighted her followers wearing a pair of Daisy Dukes and a tight white tank top. To date, that snap has racked up more than 23,000 likes and over 650 comments.