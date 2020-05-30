The CW Releases New Promo Art Without Ruby Rose As Batwoman

It’s official, Ruby Rose is no longer Batwoman. According to a report from ComicBook.com, The CW has just released its official 2021 schedule graphic and it’s missing a familiar face.

The promotional image shows close-up shots of the main characters from the network’s more popular shows. When the image was originally announced on May 14, during the CW’s digital upfront presentation, it featured Rose dressed in her Batwoman costume in the top right. The updated schedule now features an image of the Bat-signal instead of Rose’s face. There are no other noticeable changes to the schedule, which also includes photos of Tyler Hoechlin as Superman, KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Grant Gustin as The Flash, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Madeleine Mantock as Charmed’s Macy Vaughn, and more.

It’s no surprise that the image has been updated since Rose recently announced her decision to leave the series, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The actress posted a montage of clips from the series with the words “this is the last time you’ll see me around.” Rose went on to add a caption, thanking “everyone for coming on this journey,” before adding a cryptic note.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know…” she wrote without further explanation.

After Rose’s departure, both Warner Bros. TV and The CW have committed to getting the series back on the air by early 2021. There will also be a new lead, likely another member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Batwoman follows Kate Kane as she navigates life as Gotham’s new vigilante after the disappearance of Batman. The first installment of the series saw Kate and The Bat Team facing a host of evildoers and Season 2 will be no different. It’s believed that the main villain for the second season will be Safiyah, the leader of the pirate nation of Coryana.

“We know viewers are like, ‘This show is only missing one thing, and it’s lesbian pirates,'” showrunner Caroline Dries told ComicBook.com.

“I love the Safiyah storyline in the comics, and we knew we wanted to bring her in at some point. But we didn’t want to waste her or blow out her character in Season 1 when there are all these other hijinks happening. So we’re really kind of teeing her up to be our baddie in Season 2.”

Viewers can also expect to see more of Luke, played by Camrus Johnson, Mary, played by Nicole Kang, Sophie, played by Megan Tandy, and Julia, played by guest star Christina Wolfe.