Madi Edwards Flaunts Curves In Lacy Blue Bra And Matching Briefs For New Instagram Video

Madi Edwards likely stopped several of her Instagram followers in their tracks on Saturday when she shared a video of herself posing in lingerie. Wearing her blond hair loose, the Australian model rocked a light blue bra paired with matching briefs. Thanks to the lacy details on the bra, it was partially sheer and featured boning cleavage-lifting boning under her bust. The briefs were high cut, showing off the curves of Madi’s hips.

The 24-year-old stunner stood on a balcony in the clip and it overlooked a lush green landscape located in Los Angeles, according to her geotag. She recorded herself in front of an ornate seemingly vintage mirror. Near the beginning of the video, Madi zoomed in on her reflection as she tugged the waistband of her briefs. The move revealed that she accessorized her bare-there ensemble with a delicate gold bracelet.

In the post’s second slide, Madi stood with one hand on her hip. She placed one foot in front of the other and posed her hips shifted to one side. But she completely obscured her face with her phone.

The post racked up over 3,000 likes in under an hour. In the comments section, fans gushed over her appearance and quite a few of those comments came from fellow influencers.

“This is STUNNING,” wrote Gabby Epstein, a model with 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

Curvy model Karina Irby described Madi’s upload as “dreamy”

But other non-famous commenters chimed in with their praise as well.

A third supporter made a bold claim about Madi Edward’s beauty.

“You are perfect,” they wrote before adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

But a fourth commenter seemed to think that Madi’s appearance in the video and photo warranted criminal charges.

“You are under arrest,” they wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Madi has worn lingerie in her Instagram photos. In a previous post, she posed in a lace black bra paired with matching briefs. Each item of clothing included thick straps emblazoned with the name of the underwear’s designer, Tommy Hilfiger. Unlike the most recent post on her page, Madi posed indoors for this photoshoot, sitting on a white couch in a living room as the photo was taken.

In the caption, Madi wrote that she had nothing to but stay at home and lounge in her new underwear.

The post has been liked more than 18,000 times and over 150 Instagram users have commented on it.