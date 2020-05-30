Syd Wilder Sizzles In Teal Lingerie Set And High Heels On Instagram

American actress and comedienne Syd Wilder took to her Instagram account on Friday and shared a hot lingerie snap to tease her fans.

In the pic, Syd could be seen rocking a teal lingerie set that perfectly hugged her amazing figure. Her skimpy bra featured thin straps, white lace on the cups, a small bow in the center, and a pushup feature that accentuated her cleavage. She teamed the bra with matching panties and a garter that also featured white lacy edges. Finally, she completed her attire with a pair of glittery silver high-heeled pumps that rendered her legs an even more elongated look.

In terms of makeup, Syd appeared to have applied some foundation, light pink lipstick, and pink blush. It looked like she opted for smokey eye makeup and finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows. Syd also had her nails painted with white polish for an added touch of glam.

She wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders.

The photoshoot took place in what appeared to be Syd’s living room. Two large windows with black frames could be seen in the background along with two paintings hanging on the wall. The room featured a plush gray carpet, a luxurious black sofa, and some glittery cushions. Her laptop could also be seen lying on the arm of the sofa. Syd extended one of her legs forward, rested the knee of the other leg on the sofa, kept a hand on her thigh, tilted her head, and flashed a beautiful smile.

Instead of using the geotag to define her location, Syd pasted the link to her Only Fans account. She also invited her fans to visit her account to take a look at her uncensored pictures and videos.

Within five hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 4,000 likes. Some of her followers also took to the comments section and posted about a hundred messages to praise Syd’s amazing figure.

“I’ve said before and will say it again: You are adorable,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Looking AMAZING Syd, thanks for making my day,” another user chimed in.

“Beautiful photo! You have pretty eyes,” a third admire remarked.

“You are wearing the best make-up which is your SMILE. You should always wear it because u look extra cute in it,” a fourth follower wrote.

Syd posts her skin-baring pictures almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared a hot snap last week in which she could be seen rocking a tiny, light gray top that struggled to contain her assets. To tease her fans, she turned her back to the camera and showed off ample sideboob.