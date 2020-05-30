Ariana James Goes Completely Au Naturel And Shares An NSFW Pic On Instagram While Showering

Colombian fitness model Ariana James took to her Instagram page on Friday and wowed her fans with a very hot snapshot, one in which she could be seen wearing her birthday suit.

Since full-on nudity is not allowed on the photo-sharing platform and a violation could lead to the suspension of an account, Ariana censored her assets with her hair that she wore down and cascaded over her shoulders and bosom. She also sat in a cross-legged position to hide her private parts. The pic can be viewed on Instagram.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Miami, Florida, where the model lives with her husband. The photo was captured in Ariana’s bathroom and she could be seen sitting on a tiled slab while pouring water on herself with a hand-held shower. A few toiletries could also be seen on the shelf behind her. She closed her eyes, lifted her chin, and flashed a smile to strike a pose.

Since Ariana was showering, she naturally wore no makeup. However, she had her nails painted with a white polish.

Ariana included a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wrote: “If this is not life, then what is life?”

Within 10 hours of going live, the picture racked up a whopping 126,000 likes. In addition to that, her most ardent followers also flocked to the comments section and posted 1,850-plus messages to praise Ariana for her amazing figure and her beautiful facial features. While most of the comments were subtly flirtatious, some of her fans poured their hearts out and posted explicit remarks to express their feelings for Ariana.

“You have a perfect body! I love you so much,” one of her fans commented on the snap, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“Without a doubt, you are the most beautiful woman I have seen. I admire you very much. I hope to meet you someday,” another user chimed in.

“Your body is divine. That’s exactly how a goddess should look like,” a third admirer remarked.

“Wow, Ari. As usual, you are looking beautiful and spectacular. Have a great afternoon. Kisses from Mexico!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “simply amazing,” “queen,” and “breathtakingly pretty,” to let Ariana know how much they adore her.

Many of her fellow models also liked the picture, including Luz Elena Echeverria and Nina Serebrova.

Whether Ariana poses naked, shows off her figure in bikinis, or is fully clothed, she never ceases to impress her fans. A few days ago, she treated her 2.4 million admirers to another hot pic in which she showed off her chiseled physique in skintight yellow leggings and a matching top.