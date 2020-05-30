Addison Rae Easterling Eats Watermelon Poolside In New Instagram Photo

Addison Rae Easterling is partnering up with Shein.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling shared a stunning new Instagram photo on Friday, May 29 of herself lounging poolside. The 19-year-old social media sensation smiled broadly and looked up at the sky while holding a large piece of watermelon. She showed off a black bathing suit top as she announced her new partnership with the popular women’s clothing brand Shein.

Easterling has skyrocketed to fame as a result of her viral dancing videos on TikTok, earning herself a place as one of the most popular creators on the platform. As a result, she has has been able to land quite a few big name brand deals in recent months with Shein being one of the latest. In this double-photo post, Easterling shared two different looks in promotion of the brand.

In the first photo, Easterling went with low cut bathing suit top that was clasped together with a gold hoop. She paired the look with some bright yellow tie-dye shorts. She accessorized with her normal jewelry, including gold hoop earrings and a gold chain necklace. She wore her long, dark brown hair down naturally and appeared to be wearing a moderate amount of makeup including mascara, blush and light pink lipstick.

In the second photo, Easterling showed off her trim figure with a light purple crop top that showed off her toned stomach. She posed upon a blue surf board, a tube floating in her family’s pool behind her.

In her caption, the teen informed her followers how they could go about purchasing their own new summer wardrobe through Shein and provided them with a discount code.

The post did very well on Instagram, securing her over 1.7 million likes in less than 24 hours. She boasts an incredible 18 million followers on the platform overall as well as a whopping 43 million on TikTok. Her following has only continued to steadily climb, proving that her career as an influencer is likely only just starting.

Her followers took to the comment section to praise her and compliment the stunning photos. However, there were also quite a few comments requesting that Easterling use her massive following to speak out in condemnation of the recently death of an African American man named George Floyd. Floyd died at the hands of police officers, leading to protests across the nation, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Can you please use your platform to condemn and speak out against the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless of other black lives that have been taken at the hands of police officers. It would mean a lot to your black followers and fans,” one person wrote.