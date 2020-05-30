Rhian Sugden Sizzles In Revealing Pink Lingerie In New Instagram Snapshot

British model Rhian Sugden took to her Instagram page on Friday morning and shared a hot lingerie snap to titillate her fans.

In the snap, Rhian could be seen rocking a light-pink bodysuit that featured spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and wide lacy edges both on the neckline as well as on the leg openings. The figure-hugging ensemble not only accentuated her slender figure but it also allowed her to put major cleavage and a glimpse of sideboob on full display. In addition to that, she also showed off her long, lean legs.

She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup for the photoshoot but decided to go with subtle colors. She seemingly applied some foundation, a light pink lipstick, and dusted her cheeks with a pink blush. It looked like she applied a thick coat of mascara to finish off her makeup application.

Rhian wore her blond tresses down and let her locks fall over her shoulders. She also had her forehead covered with bangs. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for an assortment of rings.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Rhian’s hometown of Manchester, United Kingdom. She posed against the background of a mirror and it appeared as if she sat on the edge of a bathtub. She extended her legs forward, kept a hand on her thigh, tilted her head, gazed at the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the picture was captured during her latest photoshoot for The Daily Star, a national tabloid newspaper in Britain. She also disclosed that her lingerie was from Victoria’s Secret, whereas the post was sponsored by the self-tanning brand, Rose & Caramel.

Within 18 hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 12,000 likes. Besides that, some of her followers also took to the comments section and posted about 200 messages to praise Rhian for her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“Honey, you’re absolutely gorgeous. Your hubby Oliver is the luckiest man alive!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Looking amazing as always! Love you,” another user chimed in.

“Looking fabulous, young lady. Hope you are keeping well and staying safe,” a third follower wrote.

“You are incredible. And that lingerie is so sexy!” a fourth admirer remarked on Rhian’s ensemble.

Rhian teases her fans with her skin-baring snaps almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, in March, the 33-year-old model shared a hot snap in which she could be seen rocking a sexy, black cage bra to show off an ample amount of cleavage.