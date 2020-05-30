Belle Lucia Showcases Cleavage In Skimpy Plunge Dress

Belle Lucia has been keeping her Instagram followers on their toes with several sexy posts lately, and in her share from today, she showcased her cleavage. She wore a skimpy dress with a low neckline for the stunning snap.

The model’s entire outfit was impossible to see because the image was cropped from her chest up. The photo was of her reflection in a gold-framed mirror, and her hand was visible in the foreground.

Belle’s dress was a light nude tone with a plunging neckline, and she crossed the straps below her neck for a halter-inspired design. Her chest was hard to miss and she was photographed gazing into the distance to her right. The tag revealed that the outfit was from Fashion Nova.

Belle wore her hair down with luxurious curls, and most of it was brushed in front of her right shoulder. A stray lock framed the left side of her face and her locks glowed in the light. Her makeup application had a glam vibe, and it seemingly consisted of silver eyeshadow, dark mascara, black liner on her lower lids, pink blush, and light pink lipstick. She also sported several pieces of jewelry, including a pair of gold hoop earrings with a pearl charm. Her bracelet and sparkling rings were also visible.

The snap has been liked over 26,200 times so far with many people flooding the comments section to share their reactions. A number of them referred to her caption as she joked about her looks lately.

“I bet you ALWAYS look gorgeous Belle!! I admire and look up to you so much-you are my role model!!!” raved one person.

“Girl you could walk out of the world war 3 frontlines and still look gorgeous af,” declared a second social media user.

“The fashion scale is real beautiful picture!” wrote a third supporter.

“Been looking for some new nursing tops this might just work…JK but as I am a new mom this does look like it could be a good nursing friendly option,” expressed another follower.

Belle appears to balance sharing sexy photos with images of her family life, and on March 16, opted for the former with a bikini pic. It looked like a sunny, busy day at the beach with multiple people in the backdrop. She stood with her right leg crossed in front and tilted her head to the side, wearing a white bikini that popped against her deeply tanned body. She also wore her hair up in a casual high bun.