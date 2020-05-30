Chicago Mayor Hurled ‘Coded’ Profanity At Donald Trump Over George Floyd Tweets

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lashed out at President Donald Trump following his tweeted comments about the George Floyd protests with a message that she said “starts with ‘f’ and ends with ‘you.'”

The mayor’s retort came on Friday after days of protesting over the death of Floyd devolved into rioting in Minneapolis, Minnesota and the president promised to put an end to the damage.

“Looting leads to shooting,” Trump said in his Friday tweet referencing a man who was shot in Minneapolis during a Wednesday riot.

Trump’s comments included calling the looters “thugs” who were “dishonoring the memory of George Floyd.”

Lightfoot took exception to Trump’s comments saying that “as a black woman who has been the target of blatant racism” she takes what happened to Floyd personally.

“I felt angry, I feel sickened and a range of other emotions all at once. Being black in America shouldn’t be a death sentence.”

Lightfoot went on to say that she believed Trump’s comments were “profoundly dangerous” and that she thinks citizens and leaders alike should stand up to him.

“His goal is to polarize and destabilize local government and to inflame racists’ urges. And we can absolutely not let him prevail.”

Here's more of the clip (though not all of it), where Mayor Lightfoot talks about her experience as a Black woman seeing the video of George Floyd being killed. "Being Black in America should not be a death sentence." pic.twitter.com/Lx55cuR4hb — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) May 29, 2020

Lightfoot’s comments followed outrage from Trump’s tweets being fact-checked by Twitter and a recommendation that they believed he was inciting violence. The president made his remarks regarding what has devolved into a war-zone type area thanks to looters taking advantage of the chaos caused by protests.

Police are spread thin in the city of Minneapolis dealing with record demonstrations in memory of Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man who died while unarmed and in police custody.

A video of Floyd’s arrest showed an officer putting his knee on Floyd’s neck and pressing it down as the cuffed detainee gasped for air and told officers that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd can be seen as his fight fades away until he was completely limp. He was pronounced dead over an hour later.

The Inquisitr previously reported that while there were four officers involved in the arrest, the one who is believed to have caused Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin, was taken into custody on Friday.

The officer’s arrest came after days of outrage across the nation and demands for justice, and it is now believed that the former office will likely stand trial for his actions toward Floyd.

There is as yet no word whether the other three officers on the scene will face charges.