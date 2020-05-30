WWE Spoilers: Finals Of Intercontinental Championship Tournament Features Dream Match

There was already a bit of confusion for WWE fans after Sami Zayn had the Intercontinental Championship taken from him. After having the title taken due to not defending it, a tournament with eight superstars became the new reality. On tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the finals came together, and it will feature a dream wrestling match between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles.

Two semifinal matches were on tonight’s card, and they were pretty intriguing match-ups. Bryan was to take on Jeff Hardy for a spot in the finals. Elias was going to face off against Styles for the other spot in the chase for the belt. Neither contest ended up taking place.

As SmackDown started, Elias was run down by Hardy’s car in the parking lot. Hardy ended up being “arrested” for alleged drunk driving and vehicular assault.

By the end of the night, Styles moved right into the finals by receiving an automatic bye since Elias could not compete. Hardy was also not able to compete, but Bryan didn’t want to take the spot in the championship match without earning it.

That led to a 10-man battle royal coming together, with the winner scheduled to face Bryan later on Friday evening. Sheamus was able to eliminate Jey Uso last to be the only man standing and earn a semifinal spot in the Intercontinental Championship tournament.

In the main event, Sheamus and Bryan gave each other everything they had, but it was Hardy who helped decide the victor. Near the end of the match, Hardy walked down to ringside, distracting Sheamus and allowing Bryan to get the victory.

All of that action leads to the finals of the tournament happening in two weeks, and it will be Bryan vs. Styles for the title. Social media was going quite crazy for the announcement, and fans can’t wait to see the contest go down.

According to Fightful Select, as reported by Wrestle Talk, the match between Bryan and Styles has already taken place. If their spoiler report is correct, the match has happened, and it was said to be so good that those in attendance are calling it “unbelievable.”

Tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown took a lot of unexpected turns that viewers could not have possibly seen coming. The fact that all of it led to Bryan vs. Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship made it all worth it for the hardcore wrestling that fans have wanted to see for years.