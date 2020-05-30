Lucie Rose Donlan Sizzles In Sexy Blue Bodysuit On Instagram

Lucie Rose Donlan has been keeping her followers tantalized with eye-catching snaps, and the model heated things up on her Instagram feed today with a new snap of herself in a sexy piece of lingerie. She posed on a fuzzy pillow and gave a coy look as she rocked a bright blue bodysuit with lacy accents.

The ensemble featured a major plunge neckline that was broken up by a couple of horizontal accents, including a strap that rested right below Lucie’s cleavage. There were also triple straps that connected to a halter-style strap that embellished the top of her chest. The bodysuit also had lace throughout, and her nipples peeked through. It had a high leg cut that was decorated with jagged lace, and the color seemed to complement her skin tone well.

The former Love Island star sat with her legs together and propped herself up on her elbows. She gazed directly at the camera and parted her lips slightly.

Lucie wore her hair down in its naturally curly state, and her locks were brushed in front of her left shoulder. Her impeccable makeup application seemed to include peach eyeshadow, long lashes, and a dab of silver on her inner lids. She also appeared to rock pink lipstick and light blush. The model didn’t wear any visible accessories, thus keeping the attention solely on her physique.

Although the backdrop was dark, the model was well-lit in the snap.

Lucie noted in her tags that the post was a promotional one for the brand Ann Summers.

So far, the photo has been liked over 66,700 times with many people taking to the comments section to rave about Lucie’s good looks.

“That is deffo YOUR colour so beautiful,” gushed a social media user.

Others took note of the long caption and referred to it in their compliments.

“Eye makeup is stunning! Eco friendly and fierce,” declared a second admirer.

“Well done!!! Looks gorgeous!” exclaimed another person.

“This is dope!!! Planet friendly range as well,” noted a fourth supporter.

On May 13, Lucie showcased her figure in a couple of snaps that were taken outside. The surfer posed in a T-shirt, black thong bikini bottoms, and shiny boots. The emphasis seemed to be on her toned legs as she struck a few poses close to the ground. In the first shot, she balanced on her toes and propped out her right leg, placing her hand in her hair and closing her eyes.