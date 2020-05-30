Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Sheer Pink Lingerie

On Friday, May 29, American model Yaslen Clemente uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.9 million followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the social media sensation standing before a tall white vase containing what appears to be dried dune grass. Yaslen sizzled in a pink lingerie set, that featured a sheer lace bra and a pair of matching high-cut underwear, from the clothing company, Lounge Underwear. The revealing ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. The model accessorized the sexy look with a gold choker necklace.

For the casual photoshoot, the blond bombshell pulled back her short hair in what appears to be a low bun, with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, peach blush, a light coat of mascara, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering coral color.

In the first image, Yaslen arched her back and jutted out her hips, while touching her thigh. She put her right hand on the back of her head, as she gazed directly at the photographer, parting her full lips. For the following photo, she rested both of her hands on her thighs and turned her head to look off into the distance.

In the caption, the Instagram star made reference to the fact that it was her 23rd birthday and proceeded to express gratitude to fans who had given her “[b]irthday wishes.” She also gave additional advertisement to Lounge Underwear by tagging the company.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 23,000 likes. Many of her admirers were quick to write messages in celebration of Yalsen’s birthday in the comments section.

“Happy birthday young lady best wishes to you always,” said one commenter.

“Happy Birthday babe,” added another Instagram user.

Quite a few of Yaslen’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“So beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye and heart emoji to the comment.

“Always breathtaking,” remarked a different devotee.

Yaslen has not yet responded to the comments.