Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Black Lingerie And Stocking

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders flaunted her killer curves in black lingerie in Las Vegas, Nevada for a recent Instagram post. She wore a sheer black one-piece lingerie bodysuit while her fiancee attended to her hair.

The fitness model had posted several images from her shoot on the Las Vegas Strip, and this one featured her beau Dave Oancea, who is best-known as “Vegas Dave.” This upload was a behind-the-scenes look at not only the photo shoot, but the couple’s relationship. Sonders looked stunning in the provocative, and amusing snap.

The duo were photographed at night as brights lights illuminated the Strip. Sonders – whose real name is Holly Niederkohr – stood in front of Vegas Dave as they were captured from the side. Her insanely fit figure was on display as she rocked a black lace bodysuit that was v-cut at the bottom and had thin straps over her shoulders. The 32-year-old also wore a pair of thigh-high stockings that matched the lingerie, and a choker to complete the look.

Sonders’ ensemble offered fans a view of her ample cleavage and curvy backside. The Michigan State University alum tilted her head back and had her long dark hair in a high ponytail. She also held a hairbrush in her right hand. Directly behind her was Vegas Dave who sported a black coat, and had his hair slicked back. The professional gambler held a can of aerosol hair product in his right hand and was seen applying it to Sonders’ ponytail. In her caption, the fitness model mentioned the importance of being with a man who would perform such tasks.

Many of the TV personality’s 475,000 Instagram followers noticed the shot, and nearly 6,000 of them hit the “like” button. The post received over 120 comments, as most responses praised the couple’s relationship and many followers expressed envy for Vegas Dave.

“He’s one lucky guy and you’re one lucky woman. Lots of luck to both of you,” a supportive fan wrote.

“Lol it’s empty but who wouldn’t be doing this job,” an Instagram user commented.

“Yes, girl! Does he have a brother?” a female follower asked.

Not all fans were as supportive, and several took shots at Sonders’ fiancee.

“Find a guy that’s taller!” one wrote.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders and Oancea were rumored to have broken up, and were noticeably absent from each other’s Instagram posts for many weeks until recently. This came after the model posted about looking for a new quarantine partner and unfollowed Dave on social media.