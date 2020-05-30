WWE Rumors: Real Reason Why AJ Styles Was Moved To ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Revealed

AJ Styles was officially traded to Friday Night SmackDown last week, in yet another example of WWE seemingly ignoring the rules of its own draft system. However, Mark Henry believes that the superstar was moved over to the blue brand to serve a specific purpose.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Henry discussed the matter on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio. According to the Hall of Famer, Styles’ experience will bring some much-needed leadership to the blue brand.

“It’s not the same SmackDown, but it’s a more youthful SmackDown. And it [SmackDown] needs veteran leadership. And he’s a guarantee, and he’s a guy that could come in and no matter where you put him? He is gonna…he’s gonna make it a success.”

Henry also noted how WWE talents benefit from working with Styles as he’s able to elevate them. During the conversation, he cited Ricochet as a premiere example.

Ricochet and Styles previously feuded over the United States Championship on Monday Night Raw. Henry believes that it was a good feud for Ricochet, and he believes Styles will bring out the best in other opponents moving forward.

“You look at the most relevant that Ricochet was? Ricochet got to get in there with AJ Styles and put it an edge on Ricochet. Who’s gonna be next? Who’s the one over there that is gonna get the rub from AJ?”

#SDLive is the ???? that he BUILT, and he isn't going ANYWHERE! The PHENOMENAL @AJStylesOrg kicks off #SDLive on Day 2 of the #SuperstarShakeup! pic.twitter.com/oHzvEsS2WV — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018

Being on Friday Night SmackDown is also a fresh start for Styles. With Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens on Monday Night Raw, he rarely found himself in a main event spotlight on the red brand. He can be a bigger player among younger talent.

The majority of Styles’ success in WWE also happened on Friday Night SmackDown. He often describes the show as “the house AJ Styles built,” and during his last run on the show, he became a World Champion on two separate occasions.

Styles is also happy to be back on the blue brand. As The Inquisitr recently reported, he’s a fan of what the show has been doing since it moved to FOX last October and he’s excited to work with the network.

He also revealed that he’s still upset about Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows — who are two of his best friends and long-term tag team partners in wrestling — being released from their contracts last month. All in all, he thinks the change will be good for him.