Nancy Pelosi Slams Trump’s Withdrawal From WHO Amid Pandemic As ‘Act Of Extraordinary Senselessness’

President Donald Trump announced the United States would withdraw entirely from the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi took to Twitter to slam the president’s decision as well as point out that he does not have a real strategy regarding China.

“The President’s withdrawal from @WHO as it leads the fight against COVID-19 is an act of extraordinary senselessness. Again and again, he blames others and refuses to take responsibility. Only with a coordinated global response will we defeat this virus,” tweeted the speaker.

Pelosi’s tweet received more than 20,000 likes and garnered nearly 6,000 retweets. Many who responded wholeheartedly agreed with her, while others stated they supported the president’s decision to entirely pull out of the WHO, which is headed by Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus. Those who supported Trump’s move said that the WHO helped China lie about the novel coronavirus and caused further devastation throughout the world due to its actions.

Several Twitter users accused the president of having no plan. Other accounts pointed out that the world needs a coordinated effort to gain control over coronavirus infections and hot spots. Without a strong WHO, many wondered what organization would end up leading the way for the world as a whole.

When Trump announced that the U.S. planned to end its relationship with the WHO permanently, he claimed that China has complete control over the organization despite the widely differing amounts of money it sends to the group. He blamed China, along with WHO, for causing the crisis.

In addition to facing pushback from Democrats, Trump does not even have the full support of the Republican party, The Inquisitr reported. Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander said that the middle of a worldwide health crisis is not an appropriate time for the U.S. to leave the organization. Senator Alexander worried that such a move could hinder the successful production of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Later, Speaker Pelosi further addressed the comments that President Trump made about possible economic, trade, and visa sanctions against China when he made the WHO announcement. In a series of tweets that also linked to her full statement, Pelosi slammed Trump for his lack of any real plan to address the things he’s accused China of doing.

“If President Trump is serious about confronting China’s human rights abuses, he must work with Congress to craft an effective, robust strategy. His vague suggestions for confronting China’s actions are nothing new & do not articulate a real or serious strategy.”

For now, Trump revealed that the $450 million the U.S. contributes to the WHO each year will go to other urgent global health needs.