Jojo Babie Puts Curvy Booty On Show In Thong Bikini

Jojo Babie took to her Instagram page today to share a sexy new selfie that’s already racked up over 7,200 likes in the first 15 minutes since it went live. She posed in a small room and rocked a thong bikini as she showcased her curvy booty.

She stood with her back facing the camera and glanced over one shoulder at the mirror. She held her phone in her hand and rested it by her shoulder, effectively obscuring her face in the photo.

Her bikini was a dark forest green color and it was only visible from the back. Her bottoms had a high-waisted fit with a thong cut that left her booty bare.

Jojo wore her hair down in a heavy side part, and her long locks reached her lower back. And although it wasn’t possible to see her face, her large earrings peeked through.

She stood next to what looked like a sliding glass door with natural light flooding the room. There was a white rug on the ground and a small cluttered desk and tall shelves along the wall. There were headphones, a ping pong paddle board, and stacks of clothing filling out the background. Moreover, a piece of lighting equipment was placed beside the table, and there was a floating shelf that was decorated with framed art, a small globe, and tiny plants.

Another Instagram model, Natalie Monroe, was tagged in the post. Considering that the room that Jojo was in didn’t look like her living quarters, it’s possible that she was at her friend’s when she took the selfie.

The image had a grainy quality to it, and Jojo didn’t seem to touch it up very much before posting it to her page.

The model’s admirers headed to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“Jojo babie the best i love you,” gushed a social media user.

“Good morning princess thanks for making my day,” wrote a second follower.

“Fire fig,” declared a third fan.

Others responded to her caption.

“The booty starts and ends with you girl,” expressed another supporter.

Jojo tantalized her followers with another revealing snap yesterday, that time opting for a tiny crop top and tight booty shorts. She posed in an underground parking garage and stood with her body angled toward the camera.

Her top was light yellow and left her underboob showing, and her shorts were light blue with “California” written on the back. She also rocked a pair of light-colored sneakers and completed her look with a flirty makeup application.