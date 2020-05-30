Nikki Bella Flaunts Growing Baby Bump In Bright Green Sports Bra For New Instagram Post

Retired WWE superstar Nikki Bella gave her fans a new look at her growing baby bump in the latest post on her Instagram page. The upload showed the former professional wrestler rocking a green sports bra and what appeared to be matching briefs that featured a light pink waistband.

In the first photo, a full-length mirror selfie, Nikki stood in a large walk-in closet surrounded by racks of clothing and mannequins wearing an assortment of hats. She cupped her belly with one hand and posed with one foot in front of the other. She wore her black hair swept over one shoulder and her eyes seemed to be closed. Although the phone obscured part of her face, she appeared to smile as she took the photo.

In the post’s second slide, Nikki got a little goofy, sharing a video of herself rubbing her abdomen as she shook her hips a couple of times in front of the mirror.

In her caption, Nikki wrote that the photo was taken the day before and that she was now 30 weeks pregnant.

The post has accumulated close to 120,000 likes in two hours and more than 1,200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans raved over the photo.

“The baby bump is getting so big!! Your gonna be the best mother,” one fan wrote before adding a red heart and crying emoji.

“Young lady, you look awesome,” another added. “I wish you only happiness and an easy delivery. Stay safe. You’re going to be an awesome mom. Remember being a parent is a marathon. Keep laughing, kid.”

“Almost there,” a third person commented. “So excited to see this next adventure of life for you.”

“Omg, only 10 more weeks until you meet your little one!!! So happy for you and A!!!!!!” a fourth gushed.

Others claimed that they could still see Nikki’s abs despite her baby bump.

Nikki got similar comments on one of her previous baby bump posts, uploaded to Instagram about one month ago. In the first of two photos, the first-time mom-to-be sported a ribbed white tank top that seemed hiked up to reveal more of her midsection. She paired the top with matching sweatpants. While the first photo was full length, the second offered more of a closeup on Nikki’s belly.

“25 weeks yesterday,” she wrote before adding a sunshine emoji to her caption. “15 weeks till we officially meet.”

The post has been liked close to 350,000 times and more than 1,800 Instagram users have commented on it.