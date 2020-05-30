Megan Thee Stallion Does Her Own Makeup In Stunning Selfie

Megan Thee Stallion wowed her 11.4 million Instagram followers with one of her latest uploads, posing for a selfie on Friday, May 29. The “Savage” rapper rocked a face full of makeup for the up-close shot, revealing in the caption that she created the beauty look herself.

Meg started with her brows, which appeared to be arched, groomed, and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her brown eyes. She finished the brow look with a swipe of icy highlighter underneath them.

She seemed to wear an aqua blue shade on her lids that looked heavily pigmented. The shadow quickly transitioned from blue to a rosy hue, which crept up to her brow bone.

Her lids looked to be swiped with black liner that winged outwards. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards in a dramatic fashion, giving her a cat-eye appearance. Her waterline seemed to be lined with a kohl pencil; her lower lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara. A gold shimmer sparkled in the inner corners of her eyes.

The hip-hop star looked as if she wore a hint of contour on her cheeks, which made her cheekbones pop.

Her lips appeared to be outlined with a dark raspberry lipliner and filled in with a pink gloss.

Meg tilted her head to the side in the photo, letting her hair fall down her back and over one shoulder. She wore her dark locks parted to the side. They tumbled down in long curls.

She wore a piece of her own merchandise, rocking a black T-shirt with her name emblazoned on the front in yellow writing. An anime drawing of the rapper featured prominently on the top.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up more than 315,000 likes and garnered over 3,600 comments.

Her ardent fans rushed to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to compliment the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper’s makeup skills and stunning looks.

Some followers wanted Meg to do her beauty look on them.

“Do my make up meg,” joked one follower, including a crying laughing smiley face.

“Can you do mine?” another social media user asked.

Others were in awe of her finesse.

“Talent,” wrote a fan.

Others still just wanted to praise her overall look.

“@thestallion you looking good as f*ck,” shared a fourth person.

Many simply left her rows of heart-eye and flame emoji.

In addition to her interest in beauty, Megan The Stallion is also a fan of haute couture looks. Back in February, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a bold, neon Versace jumpsuit.