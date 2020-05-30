Donald Trump Says He Spoke To George Floyd’s Family: ‘I Understand The Pain’

At a roundtable event at the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump claimed to have spoken with the family of George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, CNN reported.

“I want to express our nation’s deepest condolences and most heartfelt sympathies to the family of George Floyd,” Trump said. “I spoke to members of the family — terrific people.”

As reported by Breitbart, Trump expressed support for the right of Americans to protest but urged against rioting and looting, According to Trump, people engaging in robbery are doing a “disservice” to Minnesota.

“We can’t allow a situation like happened in Minneapolis to descend further into lawless anarchy and chaos,” he said.

The president also addressed his recent comment — “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” — and said he was unaware it originated from 1967 Miami police chief Walter Headley, who supported segregation. After Trump’s comment, Twitter tagged the tweet with a label that notified users that it violated its rules against glorifying violence.

According to conservative columnist Max Boot, Trump’s use of Headley’s comment is part of his employment of the Southern Strategy, a tactic of appealing to racism against African Americans to gain political support.

Trump claimed that he is working to investigate Floyd’s death with the help of the Department of Justice (DOJ), local law enforcement, and White House officials.

“Hopefully everything can be fairly taken care of. I understand the hurt, I understand the pain, people have really been through a lot. The family of George is entitled to justice, and the people of Minnesota are entitled to live in safety.”

As The Inquisitr reported, the DOJ.previously claimed that the investigation into Floyd’s death is high-priority and will determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department officers violated federal law.

When pressed on whether the United States has a police brutality problem, Trump claimed crime in the country is declining and suggested most Americans would agree that the majority of police officers are “outstanding.”

Per CNN, Chauvin, the officer who killed Floyd, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd’s family and their attorney, Benjamin Crump, are allegedly angry that he was not charged with a more severe offense for Floyd’s death. Floyd died after Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes and ignored his pleas for help.

According to CNN analysts, third-degree murder could carry a sentence of up to 25 years and $40,000.