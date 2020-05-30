WWE News: Drew McIntyre Gives Honest Opinion Of Bobby Lashley And Lana’s Controversial Love Affair Storyline

WWE superstar Bobby Lashley was recently involved in a love triangle with Lana and Rusev that attracted a lot of criticism from the wrestling world. Drew McIntyre wasn’t a fan of the storyline either, and he shared his thoughts on the matter in an interview with The Sportster.

In the storyline, Lana left Rusev — who is also her real-life husband — to be with Lashley. Towards the end of the feud, Liv Morgan was unveiled as Lana’s former lover as well, after returning to Monday Night Raw and interrupting Lashley and Lana’s wedding.

According to McIntyre, Lashley is a “killer” who shouldn’t be forced to take part in cheesy angles on WWE television. While the World Champion believes that WWE should be a variety show, he also thinks that Lashley is better suited to more serious storylines that highlight his athletic prowess.

The storyline with Lana saw Lashley engaging in several risqué soap opera segments. The angle was likened to the kind that were commonplace during the Attitude Era, but it wasn’t as well-received as the storylines from that period. Lashley even received death threats over his involvement in the fictional romance. However, despite winning the feud, Lashley’s ability wasn’t the main focus point of it all.

McIntyre wasn’t a fan of the angle, but during the interview he also noted how Lashley has came along leaps and bounds since the storyline came to an end. Furthermore, he is looking forward to facing Lashley at WWE’s next pay-per-view.

“The partnership with MVP and Lashley is exactly the perfect period to bring out the real Lashley. He’s been on a different level these past few weeks. I felt it on Monday, or brawling with each other. I don’t know how anybody has been in the cage with that man and I know at Backlash if Edge and Randy Orton are going to have the greatest match ever, Bobby Lashley Drew McIntyre are going to have the greatest fight ever. Ever.”

McIntyre also praised Lashley’s record in MMA. The superstar had a very successful run in Bellator, and McIntyre thinks that’s the version of Lashley who WWE should be presenting. In the past, Lashley has claimed that he wants to given more serious storylines, stating that he returned to WWE because he wants to face Brock Lesnar, another performer who dominated MMA outside of WWE.

Given that McIntyre recently won the WWE Championship, he’s unlikely to lose it to Lashley so soon. However, the match could end with a dodgy finish that keeps both superstars looking strong.