Danielley Ayala Flaunts Sideboob In Topless Pic With Blond Friend

Danielley Ayala typically posts photos of just herself on Instagram, but she took to the platform today to share a new snap with a friend. The duo struck similar poses as they lay on their stomachs on a blanket outside and rocked matching skirts in different colors. The pose also allowed Danielley’s sideboob to be placed on full show in the shot.

The model’s barely there skirt had a bright light blue tone, as well as a side tie accent on her left hip. The tag revealed that the piece was from Soldemar Beachwear. Notably, the brand opted to repost the photo on its Instagram page.

Danielley propped herself up with her left arm and held a book in her hand — something she elaborated on in the caption. She also bent her knees and crossed her ankles.

Danielley’s face was completely obscured in the snap and she wore her hair pulled back in a casual half-ponytail. She secured her locks with a turquoise hair clip, allowing her loose locks to fall around her left shoulder and on her back.

Her friend, Tori, goes by @tori212green on Instagram. Her face was also out of sight, and she wore a light green version of the skirt that was identical to Danielley’s.

The two women lounged on a striped blanket on a manicured lawn with leafy plants visible in the backdrop.

The photo has been liked over 182,300 times so far, with many followers heading to the comments section to send their love.

“Oh, two very sexy hot Ladies,” declared a supporter.

“Omfg!!! Hot babes, very hot!!!” exclaimed a second fan.

“U are a super sexy and beautiful woman what book was y’all looking at?” wondered a curious admirer.

In addition, Tori stopped by with a comment.

“Omg it’s meeeee this was the best trip ever,” she raved, using a string of smiling emoji with heart-eyes to make her point.

“@tori212green see you in two weekssss,” responded Danielley.

The Instagram sensation also posted another sultry photo on May 15, that time wearing a tiger-print bikini with a tiny top. The top clung to her chest and put her cleavage and sideboob on display. The share was a selfie that she took in a bathroom while leaning forward slightly and placing her hand on the counter. She raised her other hand in the air with her lavender phone to take the pic, though her face was mostly hidden.