Danielley Ayala Flaunts Sideboob In Topless Pic With Blond Friend

Danielley Ayala typically posts photos of just herself on Instagram, but she took to the platform today to share a new snap with a friend. The duo struck similar poses as they lied on their stomachs on a blanket outside and rocked matching skirts in different colors. That meant that Danielley’s sideboob was left on full show in the shot.

The model’s skirt was barely there and seemed to be a coverup. It was a bright light blue tone and had a side tie accent on her left hip. The tag revealed that the piece was from Soldemar Beachwear. Notably, the brand opted to repost the photo on their Instagram page.

In the capture, the stunner propped herself up with her left arm and held a book in her hand, something she elaborated on in the caption. Danielley also bent her knees and crossed her ankles.

Her face was completely obscured in the snap and she wore her hair pulled back in a casual half-ponytail. She secured her locks with a turquoise hair clip and her loose locks fell around her left shoulder and on her back.

Her friend, Tori, goes by @tori212green on Instagram. Her face was also out of sight, and she wore a light green version of the skirt that was identical to Danielley’s.

They lounged on a striped blanket on a manicured lawn with leafy plants visible in the backdrop.

The photo has been liked over 182,300 times so far with many followers heading to the comments section to send their love.

“Oh, two very sexy hot Ladies,” declared a supporter.

“Omfg!!! Hot babes, very hot!!!” exclaimed a second fan.

“U are a super sexy and beautiful woman what book was y’all looking at?” wondered a curious admirer.

In addition, Tori stopped by with a comment.

“Omg it’s meeeee this was the best trip ever,” she raved, using a string of smiling emoji with heart-eyes to make her point.

“@tori212green see you in two weekssss,” responded Danielley.

The Instagram sensation also posted another sultry photo on May 15, that time in a tiger-print bikini with a tiny top. The top clung to her chest and left her cleavage and sideboob on show. The share was a selfie that she took in a bathroom, and she leaned forward slightly and placed her hand on the counter. She raised her other hand in the air with her lavender phone to take the pic, and her face was mostly hidden.