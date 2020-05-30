Instagram Model Lexi Kai Teases Underboob While Showing Off Her New Look Hair

Fitness model Lexi Kai flaunted her killer curves for her latest Instagram update. She wore a tiny top that barely contained her assets along with a matching skirt while showing off her newly dyed blond hair.

The 23-year-old posted three snaps that put her insanely fit figure on display in the summer outfit. Lexi looked radiant as she struck different poses in the Fashion Nova ensemble. She rocked a small ruffled skirt with a white, red, and yellow tie dyed pattern, and a tiny cropped long-sleeved top that exposed her midsection and shoulders, and knotted in the middle. The model had recently dyed her long hair a bright blond and she wore it down for the pics.

In the first photo, she stood outside of a building and held her arms up behind her head. The Colorado-born beauty flashed a giant smile and her lip color complemented the breezy outfit. Her pose, coupled with the cropped top, offered fans a view of her toned stomach and she flashed a hint of underboob.

Lexi was photographed in the same spot, but struck a new pose for the second snap. She had her arms by her side and leaned forward with her mouth agape. The Instagram star held a pair of sunglasses in her right hand. Lexi moved to a red-painted corner for her last shot. This was a full-body photo, and the model was seen wearing tan-colored high heels which accentuated her sculpted calves.

The fitness model’s 745,000 Instagram followers noticed the snaps in the summertime outfit, and the post earned more than 2,100 likes in just over five hours after it went live. Lexi received more than 130 comments. Her replies were flooded with strawberry and heart-eye emojis. Fans complimented her stellar physique and fashionable outfit.

“You are very, very stylish and beautiful,” an Instagram user wrote while adding three heart emoji.

“Wow you’re so gorgeous! Love the outfit,” a fan commented.

“Love love LOVEEE YOUR BLONDE LOOK, or maybe I just love you,” one admirer wrote in reference to Lexi’s new hair color.

“Baby your smile is a delight for every human,” a follower complimented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Lexi put her curvaceous backside on display in another photo set from earlier this month. In the baseball-themed images she held a wiffle ball bat while rocking a high-waist thong bottom, and a tight-fitting white zip-up top. She posed just outside a baseball diamond for the sporty upload which garnered nearly 10,000 likes from her fan base.