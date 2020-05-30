‘Arrow’ Actors Looking To Appear On ‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’

The CW’s Arrow went off the air earlier this year, but it seems a couple of the characters are looking to return to the Arrowverse for a ride on the Waverider with cameos on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, according to a report from ComicBook.com.

While participating in the Creation Entertainment’s Virtual Fan Experience, Juliana Harkavy, who played Dinah Drake/Black Canary, said she would absolutely love a guest spot on Legends of Tomorrow, given the opportunity.

“Legends is one of my favorite shows in the Arrowverse and I would be so happy to be part of it in any way,” she told ComicBook.com. “I love the show itself, and I love the people who are on the show. I think one of the great things about being in this world is that everything goes together so seamlessly and we already, we already fit together. We cross over together, our worlds interact, our characters interact.

“They’re connected. So if Canaries does or does not go forward, I still would like to be on The Waverider then.”

Michael Rowe, who played Floyd Lawton/Deadshot, also chimed in to express his interest in making a cameo on the series. Rowe’s connection to Legends of Tomorrow is less focused on the show’s storyline and characters, but more of a personal link to a cast member. Rowe said he’s been on a number of incredible adventures with Matt Ryan, who is currently playing John Constantine on Legends of Tomorrow, and thinks this would be no different. He also admitted he’s never actually seen an episode of the show, but he was a fan of the original idea behind it.

Finally, he said that fans seem to like the idea of his character making an appearance on the show and he knows that the folks in charge often keep their ear to the ground to find out what the fans want.

“I wish it was up to me, it’s not, but I guess if the fans scream to see it, anything’s possible,” he said.

As for the Legends, this season they’ve been focused on outsmarting the Fates of Greek mythology to locate the pieces of the Loom of Fate. The Season 5 finale, which is slated to air on June 2, 2020, will find the crew trapped in a 1984-style culture, where free will no longer exist, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Based on the official synopsis, they must persuade civilians to trust them and join their army to fight for the right to choose. Unfortunately, it won’t be easy with the Fates constantly resurrecting vicious creatures from hell to block their path to freedom. The Season 5 finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Amaya Jiwe/Vixen, Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Matt Ryan as John Constantine, and Olivia Swann as Astra Logue.