Jena Frumes Smashes Cupcakes In Jason Derulo’s Face While Looking For A Snake In TikTok Video

Jason also ended up with a pot in his lap.

Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo teamed up for another video that had the couple’s fans in hysterics. On Friday, Jena shared the short clip on her TikTok account. It showed her participating in a new social media craze that involves causing someone else temporary discomfort by whacking them in the face.

Jason was the victim of Jena’s attempt at the “Purse Challenge,” but the “Marry Me” singer appeared to be in on her stunt. In the video, Jena and Jason were sitting inside a vehicle. Jena was shown digging around in a pink backpack-style purse as she pretended to look for something. While she was still holding the purse, she turned around to look in the backseat. As she did so, she smacked Jason in the face with the bag. This was a reverse version of the original challenge, which usually involves someone reaching into the backseat to retrieve a purse and pretending to accidentally hit the person sitting beside them with it.

Jena’s take on the challenge went a lot further. While she was digging around in the backseat, she pulled out a large silver stockpot, complete with a glass lid, and she handed it off to Jason. The pot appeared to be steaming.

“What? This is hot,” Jason said.

As he held the pot in his lap, Jena tossed a handful of uncooked spaghetti noodles into it. Jason appeared to throw the pot out the door as his girlfriend resumed digging around.

The pasta dinner that the couple didn’t get to eat was followed by dessert. Jena emerged from the backseat with a tray of cupcakes decorated like an American flag ⁠— then she promptly smashed them all over Jason’s face. The singer licked some icing off his fingers and asked Jena if it was her birthday.

Jena finally found what she was looking for, and it appeared to be in the first place she looked.

“Oh, I found him!” she said as she pulled Marley the snake out of the pink purse.

Jason’s gray-and-white pit bull mix, Ice, made a cameo in the video. The canine hung out in the backseat while Jena searched for his scaly brother.

One of Jena’s TikTok followers remarked on how cool Jason was about getting covered with cupcake icing.

“He went from why u hit me with the cake to hey Marley,” the fan observed.

As reported by The Sun, Marley made an appearance in another video costarring Jena and Jason. Jena was out to prove that people will “grab whatever you hand them when they are on the phone,” and Jason did, indeed, take the snake from his girlfriend without looking at what he was about to grab.