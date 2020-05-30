Pamela Anderson Wears Bikini Bottoms & A Lace-Up Shirt In Throwback Photo

Pamela Anderson shared yet another throwback picture on her Instagram account on Friday, May 29. The iconic blond bombshell, who frequently posts old photo shoot images on the app, wore a low-cut top and bathing suit bottoms in her latest upload. The black-and-white snapshot fit in with her Instagram aesthetic, which is comprised of grayscale pictures.

The Playboy model squinted in the photo, her body positioned to the side. She sported a striped tee that cut low on her bust. The shirt featured a lace-up neckline. The fabric stretched across her voluptuous chest, which, despite being fully covered, still featured prominently in the image. Though her midriff was not on display, that, too, was showcased in the top, appearing taut.

Pamela’s 1 million followers could see the outline of her hourglass figure and fit physique.

She paired the top with skimpy white bikini bottoms. A stray string hung down over her hip.

While she didn’t tag the location of the shoot and was not pictured on the beach or near water, the striped garment and swimsuit bottoms gave the picture a nautical feel.

Pamela wore a stretchy black headband in her hair. Her voluminous locks spilled down from the crown of her head, cascading down her shoulders in messy waves.

The Baywatch actor seemed to wear her usual face full of makeup, starting with her famously thin brows. It looked as if she wore heavy eye makeup, her lids possibly covered with black shadow and done in a smoky eye. Her lashes fanned outwards and curled upwards. Her lower lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara.

She seemed to wear bronzer on the apples of her cheeks, making her contoured cheeks pop.

Like all of her Instagram photos, Pamela captioned this one with a meaningful quote.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the post, eager to praise their idol and compliment her look in the image.

“One of my favorite pics of you,” wrote one follower, punctuating their comment with a red heart.

“All time beauty,” shared a second social media user, including two bouquets of flowers.

“Marry me..,” begged a third person, adding two black hearts.

“Stunning,” simply wrote a fourth fan.

Many others sent rows of heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, the photo received more than 8,300 likes and garnered over 100 comments.

Recently, Pamela shared a photo of herself sitting on a couch and wearing a sultry, silk ensemble that showcased her curves.