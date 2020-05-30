Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Flaunts Tight Abs In Gray Sports Bra And Shorts For New Workout Videos

Sophie Van Oostenbrugge showed her fans a new ab-focused circuit in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a gray sports bra and matching shorts, Sophie started the workout with a set of knee-to-elbow raises. For this exercise, the Dutch fitness influencer propped herself up one arm and placed one leg on the seat of a chair. Then she lowered her free elbow while simultaneously raising her opposite knee. In her caption, she suggested doing 10-12 rounds per set for three rounds.

Next, Sophie tackled a set of hip lifts into leg drops. She lay on her back for this exercise and held on to a dumbbell that was positioned over her head. Then she lifted her legs and hips until her feet were perpendicular to the floor. Her caption recommended eight to ten repetitions in each set.

A set of single-leg reverse crunches came next. This move was similar to the exercise seen in the previous video but this time she bent one knee as she lifted her lower body. She suggested the same rep count as the one she offered for the first exercise in the circuit.

In the fourth and last video in the series, Sophie ended the circuit with a set of alternating straight leg front raises.

The post has been liked over 19,000 times, as of this writing and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some of Sophie’s fans seemed almost frightened by the circuit’s apparent difficulty.

“Okay, I’m going to give that a try and hopefully not have to call 911,” one person wrote.

“Oh, that’s a tough workout beautiful Sophie!” a second Instagram user added.

Others seemed to see the post as motivation for them to be more active.

“Love your fitness and I want into that strong, fit, and healthy feeling! Thanks for the inspiration,” a third commenter wrote.

“Ooooo yes saving this one,” a fourth supporter said.

Another commenter also declared that Sophie often uploads “epic” ab workouts. She currently has several of these on her page. In one of her previous uploads, Sophie targeted her midsection with a circuit that included wall tuck-ins, toe-touches, alternating straight leg raises, and more.

“Intense ABS who’s going to give this workout a try? Guaranteed ab burn!” one person wrote. “I usually do two exercises targeting abs at the end of my workouts but sometimes I switch it up and do a fully dedicated ab session as this one”