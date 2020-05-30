Andy Cohen Reveals He Re-Homed His Rescue Dog Who Showed Signs Of Aggression

Andy Cohen has given up his dog Wacha.

On Friday, May 29, Andy Cohen revealed publicly that he made the difficult decision to give up his rescue dog Wacha. The dog has been re-homed and will now reside with a different family whom Cohen knows personally whom has cared for the animal before. Cohen explained in an Instagram post that Wacha had showed some signs of aggression and that his home was no longer a good fit for the dog, according to Page Six.

In the lengthy Instagram post, Cohen explained how much the dog meant to him and how difficult it was to come to this decision. He explained that he had been working with professionals to ensure he could provide a safe home not only for Wacha but for his own son Ben who is only 1-year-old. He went on to say that he had put off sharing this decision publicly for as long as possible due to how painful it was. He included a video of himself and Wacha playing together.

“Over the nearly seven years that I’ve been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted. After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha.”

Cohen went on to assure his followers that Wacha is in a good place where is loved and well cared for. The dog is reportedly doing well in his new home and Cohen will still be able to visit him.

Even though Cohen decided it was for the best that he re-home Wacha, he is still very saddened over their separation and misses the dog greatly. He explained that when he chose to adopt Wacha he learned a lot about the meaning of family and that it ultimately helped him welcome the idea of adopting a child into his life.

“It’s with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other’s lives exactly when we did, and that he’s happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other,” he wrote.

Cohen has turned off the comment section of post.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it has not been an easy year for Cohen who had to be separated from his young son for weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.